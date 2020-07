FILE PHOTO: Brazil's Economy Minister Paulo Guedes wears a protective mask during a news conference after a meeting with President of Brazil's Supreme Federal Court Dias Toffoli, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, at the Supreme Federal Court in Brasilia, Brazil May 7, 2020. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazilian Economy Minister Paulo Guedes has tested negative for the novel coronavirus, according to a statement from the ministry on Thursday.

Guedes had met with President Jair Bolsonaro soon before the right-wing leader announced on July 7 that he had tested positive for the virus.