Brazil flight to India for Astrazeneca vaccines delayed, ministry says

FILE PHOTO: A vial and sryinge are seen in front of a displayed AstraZeneca logo in this illustration taken January 11, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil’s health ministry said on Thursday that a flight to India to seek two million off-the-shelf doses of Astrazeneca’s coronavirus vaccine has been pushed back a day to Friday.

In a statement, the ministry cited “international logistical issues,” adding that the flight will take off from the northeastern city of Recife at 11:00 pm local time on Friday and that its return date is still to be decided.