Brazil sees no limit on buying vaccines from India, eyes mid-January delivery

FILE PHOTO: Vials of AstraZeneca's COVISHIELD, coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine, are seen before they are packaged inside a lab at Serum Institute of India, Pune, India, Nov. 30, 2020. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas/File Photo

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil’s government said on Tuesday that India is not restricting the export of coronavirus vaccines made there, which the South American country aims to buy and import within weeks.

In a joint statement, the Brazilian Foreign Ministry and Health Ministry said talks between Brazil’s Fiocruz biomedical center and the Serum Institute of India to ship finished doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine are well advanced, with delivery expected in mid-January.