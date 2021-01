FILE PHOTO: Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro speaks during the inauguration ceremony of the new Tourism Minister Gilson Machado, at the Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil, December 17, 2020. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino/File Photo

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has sent a letter to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi asking to expedite a shipment of 2 million doses of AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine produced by the Serum Institute of India, the presidential press office said on Friday.