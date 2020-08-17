Indigenous tribe blocks key Brazil grains export route

Kayapo indigenous people block Brazil's BR 163 national highway, as they protest against the government measures in the indigenous lands to avoid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Novo Progresso, Para state, Brazil August 17, 2020. The banner reads: "In defense of the Amazon. Without listening to the indigenous people, there will be no concession and railway. We do not accept!" REUTERS/Lucas Landau

NOVO PROGRESSO, Brazil (Reuters) - Members of the Kayapó indigenous tribe blocked a key grains transport route in center-west Brazil on Monday, protesting against a lack of government protection from the coronavirus pandemic that has killed several of their elders.

Kayapó wearing warrior body paint and headdresses used tires and wood to block trucks carrying corn on the BR-163 highway, a Reuters witness said.

Denouncing what they called the lack of any government help amid the pandemic, they said they were also protesting against the so-called Ferrogrão railway, set to cross part of the Amazon to connect grain-producing Mato Grosso state to river ports for soy and corn.

The tribe had not been consulted about the railroad, which the government hopes to license early next year, the protesters said. It will link Sinop in Mato Grosso to the port of Miritituba in Pará state on the Tapajós river, providing a more efficient transport route.

The railway will run parallel to the BR-163 highway, which has become an important route for exporting grains to the river ports for transshipment onto larger ships on the Amazon river.

The BR-163 was built in the 1970s and for years was a treacherously muddy road that became impassable in the rainy season, until it was fully paved this year.

The Kayapo, who live on the adjacent Menkragnoti e Baú indigenous reservations, claim the road has brought illness to their villages and are also seeking reparation money.