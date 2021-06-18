Brazil pandemic probe places current, ex-officials "under investigation"

FILE PHOTO: Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro and former Health Minister Eduardo Pazuello attend a rally at the National Monument to the Dead of World War II in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, May 23, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

BRASILIA (Reuters) -A pandemic inquiry by the Brazilian Senate has placed Health Minister Marcelo Queiroga, former Health Minister Eduardo Pazuello and ex-Foreign Minister Ernesto Araujo “under investigation”, senator Renan Calheiros, the sponsor of this investigation, said in a press conference on Friday.

Brazilian senators are conducting an inquiry into President Jair Bolsonaro’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic and whether he deliberately delayed securing timely supplies of vaccines. Nearly 500,000 people have died from COVID-19 here.