Brazil farm town changes coronavirus lockdown to allow grain shipments

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian farm town Canarana, in Mato Grosso state, will amend its decree halting operations in most industries to contain the spread of coronavirus and reverse a ban on global trading companies shipping grains out of the city, the mayor said on Wednesday.

Mayor Fabio de Faria told Reuters in a telephone interview the decision was taken after a meeting with the farmers union, who required permission for grains to be shipped out. A new version of the decree is likely to be published by the end of the day, the mayor said.