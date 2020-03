FILE PHOTO: President of Brazil's Lower House Rodrigo Maia attends a special comission of coronavirus at the Chamber of Deputies in Brasilia, Brazil March 11, 2020. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian House Speaker Rodrigo Maia on Monday said lawmakers will seek to reach a consensus on measures proposed by the government to fight the coronavirus outbreak in the country.

In a radio interview, Maia said any political conflicts will be dealt with after the worst of the health crisis has passed, setting aside the virulent criticism targeting him during Sunday protests by supporters of President Jair Bolsonaro.