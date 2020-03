Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro and Minister of Health Luiz Henrique Mandettas, wearing protective face masks, sanitize their hands during a news conference to announce measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Brasilia, Brazil March 18, 2020. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazilian Health Minister Luiz Henrique Mandetta said on Wednesday that more restrictive measures might be needed to lock down social interaction as the coronavirus epidemic advances.

Mandetta said he knows Brazil has lots of coronavirus cases that are not part of official figures, and the official numbers will rise.