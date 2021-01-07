Brazil ready to begin COVID-19 vaccinations in Jan, health minister says

FILE PHOTO: Brazil's interim Health Minister Eduardo Pazuello walks before a ceremony at the Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil, September 2, 2020. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Brazil is ready to the country’s begin vaccinating its population against COVID-19 this month, Health Minister Eduardo Pazuello said on Wednesday, adding the country has assured a total of 354 million vaccine doses for 2021.

Pazuello, who is under pressure for a slow rollout, added that President Jair Bolsonaro had on Wednesday signed a series of executive orders to streamline vaccine operations. He also said the government was in talks with Pfizer to overcome issues over purchasing its vaccine.