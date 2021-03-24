New health minister says Brazil to ramp up vaccination to 1 million doses per day

FILE PHOTO: Brazilian cardiologist Marcelo Queiroga, who was named by Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro as the country's fourth Health Minister since the coronavirus pandemic began, speaks at the Health Ministry headquarters in Brasilia, Brazil March 16, 2021. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil’s new health minister, Marcelo Queiroga, said on Wednesday that the government wants to ramp up vaccinations to 1 million doses per day in a strengthened inoculation campaign that will be his main focus.

Queiroga took office on Tuesday, the day that Brazil had a record 3,251 deaths, the worst toll since the pandemic began a year ago. President Jair Bolsonaro’s fourth minister in the job, Queiroga said the Health Ministry will create a special secretariat for COVID-19.