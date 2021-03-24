New health minister says Brazil to ramp up vaccination to 1 million doses per day

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil’s new health minister, Marcelo Queiroga, said on Wednesday that the government wants to ramp up vaccinations to 1 million doses per day in a strengthened inoculation campaign that will be his main focus.
Queiroga took office on Tuesday, the day that Brazil had a record 3,251 deaths, the worst toll since the pandemic began a year ago. President Jair Bolsonaro’s fourth minister in the job, Queiroga said the Health Ministry will create a special secretariat for COVID-19.
Reporting by Anthony Boadle; Editing by Leslie Adler
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.