Brazil has record coronavirus cases, second highest 24-hour deaths

FILE PHOTO: A health worker applies a Sinovac's CoronaVac coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine to an elderly lady during a vaccination day for 75 years-old women at the Rio de Janeiro's planetarium, Brazil March 18, 2021. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil had a record 90,570 cases of coronavirus reported in the last 24 hours and 2,815 COVID-19 deaths, the second deadliest daily toll since the pandemic began a year ago, the Health Ministry said on Friday.

Ending the most lethal week yet in a surge of the virus driven by a more contagious local variant, the South American country has now registered 11,871,390 cases in all, while the death toll has risen to 290,314, according to ministry data.