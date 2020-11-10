Brazil passes 5.7 million COVID-19 cases, death toll at 162,829

FILE PHOTO: A healthcare worker prepares to perform a PCR test on student Theo Barbosa Rodrigues at Almir Pereira Bahia Reverendo state school in Taboao da Serra, on the outskirts of Sao Paulo, Brazil October 15, 2020. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil reported 25,012 additional confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours, and 201 deaths from COVID-19, the Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

The South American country has registered 5,700,044 cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 162,829, according to ministry data. It is the world’s second most fatal outbreak after the United States