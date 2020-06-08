Brazil total COVID-19 deaths rise to 37,134, says state health secretaries

FILE PHOTO: People stand in line at the central bus station in Brasilia, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Brazil June 2, 2020. REUTERS/Adriano Machado/File Photo

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil reported a total of 37,134 deaths due to coronavirus and 707,412 confirmed cases as of Monday, according to the Council of State Health Secretaries (Conass), which brings together the heads of health departments of all of the country’s states.

Conass, which is separate to the federal Health Ministry, began publishing its own coronavirus figures over the weekend after the ministry removed data from its website and stopped releasing cumulative totals for deaths and cases.