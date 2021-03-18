Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Existing COVID vaccines may protect against Brazilian variant - Oxford study

By Reuters Staff

FILE PHOTO: Colorized scanning electron micrograph of an apoptotic cell (greenish brown) heavily infected with SARS-COV-2 virus particles (pink), also known as novel coronavirus, isolated from a patient sample. Image captured and color-enhanced at the NIAID Integrated Research Facility (IRF) in Fort Detrick, Maryland. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, NIH/Handout via REUTERS.

LONDON (Reuters) - Existing vaccines may protect against the Brazilian variant of the coronavirus, according to a University of Oxford study which examined the impact of natural and vaccine-induced antibodies on different strains.

“These data suggest that natural- and vaccine-induced antibodies can still neutralise these variants, but at lower levels,” it said. “Importantly, the P1 ‘Brazilian’ strain may be less resistant to these antibodies than first feared”.

Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by Alistair Smout

