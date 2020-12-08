Brazil in advanced talks to buy 70 million doses of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine: health ministry

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil’s government is in advanced talks with Pfizer Inc to buy 70 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine and a Memorandum of Intent should be signed this week, the Health Ministry said on Monday.

The ministry said in a statement that the vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech, whose final trial results showed it had a 95% success rate and no serious side effects, will be delivered next year.