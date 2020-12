FILE PHOTO: A woman holds a small bottle labeled with a "Coronavirus COVID-19 Vaccine" sticker and a medical syringe in front of displayed Pfizer logo in this illustration taken, October 30, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc has delivered the results of the Phase 3 trial for its COVID-19 vaccine to Brazilian health regulator Anvisa, the regulatory body said in a statement on Wednesday.

Pfizer is the second company to do so after AstraZeneca Plc delivered its results to Anvisa earlier in December.