FILE PHOTO: Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro speaks during a ceremony at Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil, February 23, 2021. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Pot-banging protests erupted across Brazil on Tuesday as President Jair Bolsonaro defended his coronavirus response in a televised address on the same day that Latin America’s biggest nation recorded its highest ever COVID-19 death toll.