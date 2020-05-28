Brazil's largest city Sao Paulo starts reopening, mayor urges people to keep social distancing

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Sao Paulo, Brazil’s most populous city and the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak, remains under quarantine despite the reopening of some businesses, the mayor said on Thursday, urging the population to keep social distancing measures.

According to the reopening plan, shopping malls, car dealers and street shops will be allowed to resume activities after signing health, hygiene and testing protocols with the city hall. Documents can be presented as of next Monday, mayor Bruno Covas said.