FILE PHOTO: A nurse stands near the beds of patients suffering from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Municipal Hospital Parelheiros SPDM, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, June 3, 2020. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli/File Photo

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazil’s most populous state São Paulo registered on Tuesday a record in daily coronavirus deaths, as COVID-19 continues to ravage the country.

São Paulo reported 334 additional deaths, taking the total for the state to 9,522. The total number of confirmed cases reached 150,138.