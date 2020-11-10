Indonesia's Bio Farma says trials of Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine "going smoothly"

FILE PHOTO: A man works in a laboratory of Chinese vaccine maker Sinovac Biotech, developing an experimental coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine, during a government-organized media tour in Beijing, China, September 24, 2020. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia’s state-owned pharmaceutical company Bio Farma said on Tuesday that its clinical trials of China’s Sinovac coronavirus vaccine were “going smoothly”, after Brazil suspended trials due to a “severe adverse effect.”

Edwin G. Pringadi, a spokesman for Bio Farma, said there were no plans to cancel the clinical trials, involving about 1,600 people in the Indonesian province of West Java.

Indonesia has confirmed 440,569 coronavirus infections and 14,614 deaths, the highest tolls in Southeast Asia.