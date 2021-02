FILE PHOTO: A woman holds a small bottle labelled with a "Coronavirus COVID-19 Vaccine" sticker and a medical syringe in this illustration taken October 30, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazil’s health ministry said on Friday it intends to buy 30 million doses of China’s Sinovac vaccine to be produced locally by the Butantan public health institute and delivered between October and December.

The ministry said it has already ordered 100 million of the vaccine together with Butantan to be delivered by September.