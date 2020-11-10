Brazil suspends trials of China's Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine due to 'adverse effect'

A box of China's Sinovac, a potential vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), is held during a news conference at Instituto Butantan in Sao Paulo, Brazil November 9, 2020. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Brazil’s health regulator said on Monday it had suspended clinical trials for China’s Sinovac coronavirus vaccine, due to a “severe adverse effect” that took place on Oct. 29 but did not immediately provide further details.

Sao Paulo’s medical research institute Butantan, which is conducting the Sinovac trials in Brazil, said it “was surprised” by the decision and would hold a news conference on Tuesday at 11 a.m. local time (1400 GMT).

The health regulator, Anvisa, did not specify whether the incident took place in Brazil - where trials are being conducted - or in another country. It also did not say why news of the October event was being communicated only now.

Sinovac did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

No other country conducting trials of Sinovac’s experimental vaccine has announced a suspension. Late-stage trials are also being conducted in Indonesia and Turkey.

Sinovac’s vaccine is among the three experimental COVID-19 vaccines that China has been using to inoculate hundreds of thousands of people under an emergency use programme, and a Chinese health official said on Oct. 20 that serious side effects have not been observed in clinical trials.