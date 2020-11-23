Sao Paulo expects regulator approval for Sinovac vaccine by January

FILE PHOTO: A man works in the packaging facility of Chinese vaccine maker Sinovac Biotech, developing an experimental coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine, during a government-organized media tour in Beijing, China, September 24, 2020. REUTERS/Thomas Peter/File Photo

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Sao Paulo Health Secretary Jean Gorinchteyn said on Monday he expects Brazil’s regulator to approve the COVID-19 vaccine developed by China’s Sinovac by January.

Gorinchteyn said the Butantan biomedical research institute, that is running the late-stage trials of the Sinovac vaccine in Brazil, has now reached the minimum number of infected cases to register the vaccine.