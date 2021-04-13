Brazil justice gives health regulator 30 days to decide on Sputnik vaccine

FILE PHOTO: Bottles of Russia's "Sputnik-V" COVID-19 vaccine are seen before inoculation at a clinic in Tver, Russia, October 12, 2020. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva/File Photo

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - A Brazilian Supreme Court justice on Tuesday ordered health regulator Anvisa to decide within 30 days whether it would approve the emergency import of Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine by the government of Maranhao state.

The order came following legal action by Maranhao, which is one of several northeastern states that has been trying to import the vaccine directly.