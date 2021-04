FILE PHOTO: A paramedic holds a pack of used and unused vials of Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine at a private hospital in Karachi, Pakistan April 4, 2021. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro/File Photo

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - A Brazilian health regulator official told a congressional hearing on Tuesday that the approval of Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine by other countries does not mean it meets Brazilian regulatory requirements.

Gustavo Mendes, a drug manager at Anvisa, said the agency had not received enough data to approve the Sputnik V vaccine.