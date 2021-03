FILE PHOTO: Vials labelled "Sputnik V Coronavirus COVID-19 Vaccine" and a syringe are seen in front of a displayed Sputnik V logo, in this illustration photo taken March 12, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

BRASILIA (Reuters) - The Brazilian Health Ministry on Friday signed a contract to buy 10 million doses of Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine to be delivered during the second quarter.

The ministry said the doses are being imported by Brazilian pharmaceutical company Uniao Quimica, which is expected to manufacture the vaccine in Brazil later this year.