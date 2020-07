FILE PHOTO: People walk at a popular shopping street, as the city eases restrictions and allows commerce to open, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil June 29, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Landau

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Brazil registered 1,252 coronavirus deaths in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of fatalities to 61,884, the Ministry of Health said on Thursday.

Total confirmed cases rose by 48,105 to reach 1,496,858, the second worst outbreak in the world behind the United States.