FILE PHOTO: Gravediggers work during the burial of Jailton de Meneses, 43, who passed away due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at Joao Lucio hospital, at the Parque Taruma cemetery in Manaus, Brazil, January 17, 2021. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Brazil registered 1,239 COVID-19 deaths on Friday and 50,872 additional cases, according to data released by the nation’s Health Ministry.

The South American country has now registered 9,447,165 total confirmed coronavirus cases and 230,034 deaths.

It was the fourth consecutive day that Brazil registered over 1,200 coronavirus deaths.