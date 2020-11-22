Brazil registers 194 COVID-19 deaths on Sunday

FILE PHOTO: A medical staff member is seen near a patient at the intensive care unit (ICU) of the Nossa Senhora da Conceicao hospital, during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Porto Alegre, Brazil, November 19, 2020. REUTERS/Diego Vara

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Brazil registered 18,615 additional coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours and 194 new deaths, the nation’s Health Ministry said on Sunday.

South America’s largest country has now registered 6,071,401 total confirmed coronavirus cases and 169,183 deaths.

The Sunday figures were somewhat lower than totals presented in previous days. The Health Ministry warned, however, that “some problems” related to the government’s information technology systems could lead to delays in updating coronavirus data.