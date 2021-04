FILE PHOTO: A patient arrives to the Municipal Hospital Albert Schweitzer amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil April 15, 2021. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Brazil registered 3,305 new COVID-19 deaths on Friday and 85,774 additional cases, according to data published by the nation’s Health Ministry.

The South American country has now registered 368,749 total coronavirus deaths and 13,832,455 total confirmed cases.