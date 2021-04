FILE PHOTO: Medical workers take care of patients in the emergency room of the Nossa Senhora da Conceicao hospital that is overcrowding because of the coronavirus outbreak, in Porto Alegre, Brazil, March 11, 2021. REUTERS/Diego Vara

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Brazil registered 3,459 COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday and 73,513 additional cases, according to data released by the nation’s Health Ministry.

The South American country has registered 361,884 total coronavirus deaths and 13,673,507 total confirmed cases.