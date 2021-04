FILE PHOTO: A worker carries a coffin to load a funeral car at a coffin factory, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Nova Iguacu city, Rio de Janeiro state, Brazil April 9, 2021. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares/File Photo

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Brazil registered 3,808 COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday and 82,186 additional coronavirus cases, according to data released by the nation’s Health Ministry.

The South American country has now registered 358,425 total COVID-19 deaths and 13,599,994 total confirmed cases.