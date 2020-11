FILE PHOTO: Medical workers take care of a patient at the intensive care unit (ICU) of the Nossa Senhora da Conceicao hospital, during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Porto Alegre, Brazil, November 19, 2020. REUTERS/Diego Vara

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Brazil registered 34,130 additional coronavirus cases over the last 24 hours and 514 new deaths, the nation’s Health Ministry said on Friday.

The South American country has now registered 6,238,350 total confirmed coronavirus cases and 171,974 deaths.