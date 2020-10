FILE PHOTO: Military members work on disinfection of the Christ the Redeemer statue ahead of its re-opening amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, August 13, 2020. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Brazil registered 708 additional coronavirus deaths over the last 24 hours and 33,431 new cases, the nation’s health ministry said in a statement on Friday evening.

The South American country has now registered 4,880,523 total confirmed coronavirus cases and 145,388 deaths, second only to the United States.