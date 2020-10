FILE PHOTO: A medical worker takes a blood sample from student Caio da Silva Yamada for a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) test at a school in Sao Paulo, Brazil October 1, 2020. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Brazil has registered 749 additional coronavirus deaths over the last 24 hours and 27,235 new cases, the nation’s Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

The South American country has now registered 151,747 total deaths and 5,140,863 total confirmed cases.