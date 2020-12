FILE PHOTO: Workers move a coffin that contains the body of a person who died of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), outside a public hospital, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, December 18, 2020. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Brazil on Friday registered 52,544 additional cases of the new coronavirus and 823 related deaths in the prior 24 hours, according to data from the Health Ministry.

The South American country has now registered 7,162,978 total confirmed coronavirus cases and 185,650 deaths from COVID-19.