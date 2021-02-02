Brazil registers over 1,200 COVID-19 deaths

FILE PHOTO: Gravediggers work during the burial of Jailton de Meneses, 43, who passed away due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at Joao Lucio hospital, at the Parque Taruma cemetery in Manaus, Brazil, January 17, 2021. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Brazil registered 1,210 COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday and 54,096 additional infections from the coronavirus, according to data released by the Health Ministry.

In total, the country has recorded 226,309 COVID-19 deaths and 9,283,418 confirmed cases, according to ministry data. Since November, Brazil has been fighting a steep second wave of infections, routinely recording over 1,000 deaths per day this year.