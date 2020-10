FILE PHOTO: A nurse takes a blood sample from a man for a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) test with the help of 'Dados do Bem' app, developed by doctors and scientists to use data information to analyze the evolution of population immunity, at the Santa Marta slum in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil October 9, 2020. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Brazil recorded 33,862 additional confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours, and 497 deaths from COVID-19, the Health Ministry said on Thursday.

Brazil has registered more than 5.3 million cases of the virus since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 155,900, according to ministry data.