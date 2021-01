FILE PHOTO: Gravediggers work during the burial of Vacilda Pereira Queiroz, 73, who passed away due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at 28 de Agosto hospital, at the Parque Taruma cemetery in Manaus, Brazil, January 17, 2021. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Brazil registered 1,119 new COVID-19 deaths, and 59,826 additional cases of the novel coronavirus in 24 hours, the Health Ministry said on Friday.

Brazil has now had 9.12 million confirmed cases of the virus, with 222,666 total deaths, the data show.