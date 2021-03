Gravediggers wearing protective suits prepare for the first night burial as spotlights illuminate the graves at Vila Formosa cemetery, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, March 25, 2021. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Brazil saw a record 3,650 new COVID-19 deaths, the Health Ministry said on Friday, with 84,245 new cases of the coronavirus.

It is the second record for daily deaths set this week as the virus continues to devastate Latin America’s largest country.