FILE PHOTO: A Brazilian national flag is seen at the grave of a person who passed away due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at the Parque Taruma cemetery in Manaus, Brazil May 20, 2021. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly/File Photo

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazil registered 2,012 new COVID-19 deaths on Saturday, and the total number of deaths in the country reached 461,057, according to the Health Ministry. The country has the second largest number of COVID deaths in the world.

Over the last 24 hours, 79,670 new COVID cases were recorded, with the total number of infections in the country reaching 16.47 million.