Brazil outgoing health minister thanks Bolsonaro, gives no reason for quitting

Brazil's Health Minister Nelson Teich for a news conference, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Brasilia, Brazil May 15, 2020. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil’s outgoing health minister Nelson Teich said in a press briefing on Friday that he had decided to resign from his position, becoming the second person to leave the top public health position in less than a month in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

Teich thanked President Jair Bolsonaro for offering him the opportunity to work as minister and said he had given it his best but gave no reason for why he had chosen to resign.