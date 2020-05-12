Brazil has conducted 482,743 coronavirus tests: health official

FILE PHOTO: An agent checks the temperature of a driver at the entrance of Niteroi city during its first day of lockdown, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, near Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, May 11, 2020. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Brazil has processed 482,743 tests for the novel coronavirus in official labs, a health ministry official said on Tuesday, up from around 181,000 tests on April 22, when the government previously reported testing numbers.

Eduardo Macario, deputy secretary for health vigilance, told reporters that an additional 95,144 tests are currently being analyzed in official labs and 50,004 are waiting to enter the labs for processing.