FILE PHOTO: A medical worker takes a blood sample for a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) test from student Amanda Chaves Maia, 14, with a Corinthians soccer team tattoo on her arm, at a school in Sao Paulo, Brazil October 1, 2020. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

RIO DE JANEIRO - (Reuters) - Brazil confirmed 201 coronavirus deaths over the last 24 hours and 8,429 new cases, the nation’s Health Ministry said on Monday.

The South American country has now registered 5,103,408 total confirmed coronavirus cases, from 5,094,979 on Sunday. Total deaths rose to 150,689 from 150,488 on Sunday.