FILE PHOTO: Homeless people stay in a camp in front of Sao Paulo city hall demanding housing and personal hygiene support from the government amid the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Sao Paulo, Brazil July 8, 2020. REUTERS/Rahel Patrasso

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Brazil exceeded 1.7 million confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus as of Wednesday, and the disease has killed a total of 67,964 people, according to the country’s Health Ministry.

In the last 24 hours, the country registered 44,571 new cases and an additional 1,223 deaths from the disease, ministry data showed.