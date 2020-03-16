Brazil's foreign trade secretary says he has coronavirus

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazilian Foreign Trade Secretary Marcos Troyjo, who was part of the Brazilian delegation that recently visited Florida, has tested positive for the coronavirus, his office said in a statement on Monday.

Troyjo, who is Brazil’s deputy economy minister, was in Miami for meetings but did not attend a dinner hosted by U.S. President Donald Trump nine days ago for Brazilian government leaders. He is showing no symptoms and is working from his home in strict isolation, the statement said.

(This story corrects reference in headline and text to Troyjo meeting Trump, he did not).