Brazil's Bolsonaro says United States will soon send vaccines to Brazil

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro said on Wednesday that U.S. President Joe Biden will soon send doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine to the South American country, which has recorded the world’s second-deadliest coronavirus outbreak.
Health Minister Marcelo Queiroga had previously said Brazil is seeking vaccine supplies from the United States.
