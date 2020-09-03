Brazil's VP Mourão says mass vaccination needed against COVID-19

FILE PHOTO: Brazil's Vice President Hamilton Mourao speaks during a news conference at the Itamaraty Palace in Brasilia, Brazil July 15, 2020. REUTERS/Adriano Machado/File Photo

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil’s Vice President Hamilton Mourão said in a radio interview on Thursday that immunization against COVID-19 will necessarily require mass vaccination, and “everyone in the government knows that.”

He appeared to be clarifying the government’s position after President Jair Bolsonaro, who has consistently downplayed the severity of the coronavirus outbreak, said on Monday that nobody would be forced to take the vaccine once it is available.