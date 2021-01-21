Brazil says will receive 2 million AstraZeneca doses by Friday from India

FILE PHOTO: A vial and sryinge are seen in front of a displayed AstraZeneca logo in this illustration taken January 11, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Brazil’s Health Ministry on Thursday said 2 million doses of the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine should arrive on Friday from India, confirming a Reuters report earlier in the day saying the Asian country would begin the shipments.

The announcement comes amid delays in receiving the vaccine from India, the latest in a series of miscues surrounding the country’s inoculations drive which have embarrassed the government of President Jair Bolsonaro.